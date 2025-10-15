Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of HON opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $217.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.15%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

