Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.0%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $186.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.01 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,575. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

