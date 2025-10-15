ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

