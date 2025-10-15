Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,652,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

