2,728 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corteva by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

