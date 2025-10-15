Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

