Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

