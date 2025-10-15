RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,412 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,764,000. Finally, Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

