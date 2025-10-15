Kiker Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

