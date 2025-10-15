RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.