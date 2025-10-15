TD Asset Management Inc Sells 18,353 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $121,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DHR opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.41. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

