RFG Advisory LLC Sells 21,779 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,110,000 after purchasing an additional 678,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

