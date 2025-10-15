Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.12, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

