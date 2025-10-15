Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,434,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $306.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.09. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $311.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.