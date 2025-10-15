Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

