Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,292 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $119.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

