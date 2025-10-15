Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $570.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.83.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $382.60 on Wednesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $372.31 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.39. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

