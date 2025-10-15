Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $154.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.92.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

