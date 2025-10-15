Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,619,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 365,595 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

