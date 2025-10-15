Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

