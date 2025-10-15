Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 628 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 56,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

