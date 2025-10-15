Smart Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of MU stock opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

