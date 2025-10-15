iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of ISTB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.98.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
