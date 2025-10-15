Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,290,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,655,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

