Smart Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

