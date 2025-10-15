Copia Wealth Management Purchases 2,424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0%

SPHD stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

