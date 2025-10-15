iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Bought by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

