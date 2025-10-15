Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.