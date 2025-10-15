Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $795,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 745.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 165,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.