Harbour Investments Inc. Has $23.13 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,605 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 153,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 390,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

