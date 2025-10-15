Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 719 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $504.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.81. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

