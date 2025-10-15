Harbour Investments Inc. Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

