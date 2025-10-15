Davidson Trust Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $304.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.73.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

