JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

