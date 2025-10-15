JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.50.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.