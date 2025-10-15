Strategent Financial LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Strategent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.