Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Stock Position Cut by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 867,692 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 2.5% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $110,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

