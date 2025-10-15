Strategent Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Strategent Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 533,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

