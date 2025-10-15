Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

