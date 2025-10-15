Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:LOW opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.50.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

