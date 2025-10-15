Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 431,990 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 431,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Amcor accounts for approximately 0.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 839.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

