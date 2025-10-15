iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 996,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,407,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

