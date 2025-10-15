Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 128.6% – Should You Buy?

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 128.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 217,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the average daily volume of 22,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Alliance Mining Stock Up 128.6%
The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.
About Alliance Mining
Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Mining
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.