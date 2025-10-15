Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 128.6% – Should You Buy?

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 128.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 217,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the average daily volume of 22,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Alliance Mining Stock Up 128.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

