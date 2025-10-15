Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Up 128.6% – Should You Buy?

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 128.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 217,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 22,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Alliance Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.
Alliance Mining Company Profile
Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Mining
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.