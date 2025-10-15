Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

