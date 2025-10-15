Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

