Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,811 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.