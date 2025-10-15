Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 612 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.35.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

