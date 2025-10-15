NorthRock Partners LLC Has $899,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $265.01 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.87, for a total value of $135,705.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,396,480.30. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total transaction of $576,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,443,122.72. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,205 shares of company stock worth $8,603,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

