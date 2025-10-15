Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in eBay by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in eBay by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

